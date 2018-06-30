Florida man accused of switching price tags at Walmart

A Florida man was arrested Thursday, accused of switching price tags at a Walmart, the Star Banner of Ocala reported.
Timothy Joseph Willoughby, 34, told deputies he walked around the Walmart in Summerfield and put lower price tags on items he wanted to buy. Willoughby was charged with drug possession and retail theft, the Star Banner reported.
Authorities said switching tags allowed Willoughby to pay $18.22 for $61.21 worth of clothing and a can of sealant. Deputies said Willoughby had $208 in cash in his pocket, along with baggies and a syringe that contained drugs, the newspaper reported.
Willoughby told deputies that the drugs -- heroin and methamphetamine -- were for his personal use, according to an arrest report by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
