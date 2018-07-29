Florida man arrested after shooting gun through sunroof on bridge, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired more than six shots from his gun through the sunroof of his vehicle while driving across a bridge, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Jelani Dixon, 28, of Lutz, Florida, was driving on the Memorial Causeway Bridge on Saturday around 9 a.m. when he began firing his Ruger .40-caliber handgun through the sunroof, police said.
This morning, officers arrested Jelani Dixon of Lutz for firing a gun multiple times out of the sunroof of the Volvo he was driving on the Memorial Causeway bridge. It's a miracle someone was not injured. He fired easily more than a half-dozen shots. pic.twitter.com/LiDGMiFjaw— @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 28, 2018
There were several pedestrians on the bridge but nobody was injured, the Times reported.
Police arrested Dixon in Clearwater Beach. He was charged with discharging a firearm in public, which is a felony. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and later was released on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}