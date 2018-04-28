  • Florida man arrested after shooting over cat hair, police say

    By: Katy Camp, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Florida man told his roommate, "The next one's going in you!" after shooting at him following an altercation over cat hair, according to a police report obtained by WFTV

    The incident occurred April 26 at a home in Casselberry.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Craig Allen Tull told the responding officer his roommate, Christopher D. Schaffner, did not clean up after his cat when it left hair all over the couch. He said he ordered Schaffner to leave the house, but he refused, at which point he shoved Schaffner. 

    Schaffner told police he was sitting at his computer in the living room when Tull got his gun from his bedroom and pointed it at him, firing a round in his direction but not hitting him. Schaffer also told the officer Tull grabbed his car keys from his belt before jabbing the gun into his rib cage, causing minor bruising.

    Crime scene investigators found bullet holes in a wood cabinet that were consistent with the silver Taurus Judge revolver in the home, WFTV reported.

    Police arrested Tull, but had to use four sets of handcuffs because he was unable to put his hands behind his back. He faces multiple charges, included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

    Schaffner told the officer he and Tull have been roommates for two years since Schaffner's girlfriend died. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man arrested after shooting over cat hair, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Giant inflatable duck named Quacky bounces down street in Iowa

  • Headline Goes Here

    Midterm 2018: Here are the Senate races that you should be watching

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charges sought after owner admits to amputating dog's leg with steak knife

  • Headline Goes Here

    Buffalo superfan 'Pancho Billa' announces team's 3rd-round pick