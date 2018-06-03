Florida man arrested for drowning dog that bit young daughter, police say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday morning for animal cruelty after a dog was found dead in a kennel under water in a creek, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were called to the house in Orange Park last November in reference to a dog kennel submerged under water in the creek bed.
Police retrieved the kennel from the water and found a dead multicolored female pitbull inside. There was also a concrete block inside the kennel, the police report stated.
The pitbull was transported to All Animal Clinic where the cause of death was listed as non-accidental probable drowning.
While removing the dog's blanket and some trash inside the kennel, officers came across a Jefferson Davis Middle School student class schedule with a student identification number on it.
On May 22, authorities went to the school and was able to identify the student and spoke with the child's parent.
The mother of the child said they had to get rid of the dog because it bit their young daughter.
David Austin III, 38, was arrested Thursday for animal cruelty.
