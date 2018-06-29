Florida man freshly released from jail, can't pay for cab ride home, lands back in cell, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida man recently released from jail was taken back after he was unable to pay his $70 taxi ride home, police said.
Charles Folk hailed a cab around 1 a.m. Thursday to take him on a 30-mile trip from the Brevard County Jail Complex to a house in Melbourne, according to The Associated Press.
When he arrived at the destination, he told the driver he could not pay the fare. Neither his sister nor her roommate were able to help.
The driver called police and Folk, 40, was arrested and charged with petty theft. He was being held on $2,000 bail.
Folk was previously in jail for criminal mischief after ransacking his own home and damaging his roommate’s possessions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
