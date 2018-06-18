  • Florida mom arrested after 3-year-old left in car overnight, deputies say; child hospitalized

    By: James Tutten, WFTV.com

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after being left in a vehicle overnight near Sanford, Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called to the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace around 11:12 a.m. Sunday after reports of a missing child left in a vehicle that was possibly stolen.

    The toddler was found overheated and in and out of consciousness inside the vehicle at the apartment complex and was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, deputies said.

    Deputies said they arrested 33-year-old Sanford resident Casey Keller and charged her with child neglect with great bodily harm.

    Keller allegedly traveled to a liquor store late Saturday night with three children and returned to the apartment complex around 11:15 p.m., investigators said.

    According to a press release, Keller took two older children into an apartment but did not bring in the 3-year-old.

    Deputies said Keller called 911 Sunday morning to report the child was missing.

    Investigators said they have found no evidence the vehicle was stolen.

