Florida restaurant responds after patron posts on Facebook ‘maggots found in food'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, acknowledged Thursday that they had “an incident that compromised our standards” after a woman posted a video on Facebook of alleged insects in her food.
Caribbean Sunrise Bakery and Restaurant on Main Street posted that “All foods that could have been compromised have been discarded, and all uncooked foods are being inspected before cooking.”
Keondra White’s video of her food quickly grew to more than 2,000 shares.
“This was my food,” the post said. “Maggots found in food. Please share.”
