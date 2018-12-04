Florida state trooper hit by car while investigating another accident

A Florida Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after he was tossed into the air by a vehicle that hit him on an interstate highway while he was investigating an accident, WPEC reported.
The incident occurred Monday morning on I-95 near Hobe Sound, TCPalm reported.
The trooper was investigating a crash when a black Audi spun out of control after being hit from behind by a truck, WPEC reported. The Audi then hit the trooper, who was standing with another man along the side of the highway, the television station reported.
The trooper’s name was not released, according to FHP spokesman Lt. Alvaro Feola.
The crash the trooper was investigating involved multiple vehicles and had northbound lanes blocked for nearly seven hours, TCPalm reported.
The trooper was taken to a hospital in West Palm Beach, WPEC reported.
