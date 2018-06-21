0 Florida woman found slumped over in car with baby, drug paraphernalia, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old woman who was already on the radar of the Florida Department of Children and Families was arrested after deputies said they discovered her either asleep or passed out in her vehicle with a baby in the back seat.

>> Read more trending news

Deputies in Lake County, Florida, said they made contact with Lucy Maldonado at a Wawa gas station.

LUCY MALDONADO Lake County Sheriff's Office

They said deputies noticed track marks on her arms and said she was slurring her speech.

Deputies said Maldonado then put the vehicle in gear and drove away.

Deputies said at no point did the pursuit reach high speeds.

They were able to stop the vehicle about 30 minutes later using stop sticks near the Orange County line, ending the pursuit at a Walmart on Apopka Vineland Road.

Deputies said they found an infant in her car, along with multiple needles and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies called the Florida Department of Children and Families investigators, who said they already had an open case against Maldonado and have been looking for her for weeks.

They said the child, who is believed to be 6 months old, had no pre- or post-natal care.

No one was injured.

Deputies said Maldonado also had a felony drug warrant out of Orange County.

Maldonado on Wednesday waived her right to face a judge. She is being jailed without bail.

She was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated child neglect, driving while a license is suspended/revoked, driving under the influence and three counts of drug possession.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for next month.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.