0 Florida woman passes note saying boyfriend holding her captive, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested a man after his live-in girlfriend passed a note to staff at a DeLand animal hospital saying he was threatening her, according to an arrest report.

Jeremy Floyd, 39, is accused of beating his 28-year-old girlfriend and threatening her at gunpoint for two days, deputies said.

According to deputies, Floyd beat his girlfriend Wednesday, causing her to stay in bed all day Thursday with a head injury.

On Friday afternoon, his girlfriend was able to persuade him to let her bring her dog to DeLand Animal Hospital—but he insisted on accompanying her with a loaded handgun, deputies said.

Once at the veterinary hospital, the woman slipped a note to the staff there that said, “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know.”

A staff member called law enforcement and a DeLand police officer detained Floyd, a convicted felon, and took his gun.

The Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation because the incident happened in Volusia County.

Angie Pye, CEO of Volusia County's Beacon Center, said the woman's quick thinking may have saved her life.

"If they had alerted him in some way, this might not have been as peaceful, you know, somebody may have gotten hurt," Pye said.

