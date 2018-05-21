Florida woman smiles in mugshot during DUI arrest after fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County woman was all smiles in her mug shot when she was arrested on DUI charges after a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman last week, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Angenette Marie Welk, 44, was driving east in a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on US-27 just before noon last Thursday when she rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection with NW 60th Avenue, the crash report states.
Troopers said Welk rear-ended a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, killing Sandra Clarkston of Sarasota.
Welk was originally charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, but troopers upgraded her charges to include DUI manslaughter Saturday.
