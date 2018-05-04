Florida woman threatens to throw baby into dumpster, sheriff says

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - A Florida woman threatened to throw a baby into a dumpster and shook the child during an argument with another woman Tuesday night, authorities said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested LaChanzee Horbbs, 26, early Wednesday on one count of child abuse.
She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail later Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Investigators say Horbbs got into an argument at another woman’s home late Tuesday and started walking back to her home carrying a 1-month-old child.
As she walked away, Horbbs held the child over a dumpster, according to a sheriff’s report.
Horbbs reportedly continued into a parking lot, becoming more enraged as she and the woman continued to argue.
A man witnessing the scene tried to intervene and move the baby to safety. Horbbs reacted by shaking the baby hard enough to make the baby’s head snap back, the sheriff’s office said.
Another witness grabbed the child and retreated to safety, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The child was to taken Lakeside Medical Center. A doctor reported that the child showed no signs of injury but would need more tests to ensure there was no permanent damage.
Horbbs was taken into custody at her residence. She confessed to shaking the baby and hold the baby near the dumpster, the sheriff’s office said.
