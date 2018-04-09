  • Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard shot outside upscale hotel, Atlanta police say

    By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - A man identifying himself as a bodyguard for boxer Floyd Mayweather was shot then followed after pulling up to an upscale Buckhead hotel with two other vehicles, according to Atlanta police.

    “We believe that Mr. Mayweather may have been in one of the other vehicles in the caravan and was not injured,” police spokesman Donald Hannah said.

    Several officers responded to the scene at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Peachtree Road.

    “At this time, it appears that this was not a random shooting and the shooter was targeting the victim’s vehicle,” Hannah said.

    According to Atlanta police, three vehicles were returning to the hotel from a club on Buford Highway when another vehicle pulled alongside them and started firing several times at a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

    All three of the vehicles drove away and were followed temporarily, police said. 

    After losing the vehicle, the injured man drove to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

    The investigation temporarily shut down southbound lanes of Peachtree Road at Highland Drive, but the road has since reopened, WSBTV reported

    The injured man is expected to be OK, police said.

    His name has not yet been released.

    “We are working to confirm the suspect vehicle description,” Hannah said.

