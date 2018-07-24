Former Attorney General Eric Holder considering 2020 presidential run

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told comedian and late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert on Monday that he’s considering running for president in 2020.
The announcement drew cheers from the audience gathered for Colbert’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“Yes, I’m thinking about it,” Holder said after Colbert asked him about a tweet from reporter April Ryan in which she cited anonymous sources as saying Holder was “seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential bid!”
Breaking: Sources close to @EricHolder the former Obama Admin Attorney General says he is seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential bid!— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 19, 2018
“What I’ve said is that I’ll make a determination sometime early next year,” he told Colbert. “My focus, really, now is on 2018 – the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the house and that we do that well, importantly, at the state level.”
Holder served as attorney general under President Barack Obama, from February 2009 to April 2016, and as deputy attorney general under President Bill Clinton, from June 1997 to January 2001.
