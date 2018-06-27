  • Former Fox News executive Bill Shine accepts post in Trump White House, reports say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON, D.C. -

    Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has accepted a senior post at the White House, according to media outlets.

    Previous reports indicated Shine was talking with President Donald Trump about the job of communications director, vacated by Hope Hicks in March, but CNN is reporting Shine has likely accepted the position of deputy chief of staff in charge of communications.

    The White House has not yet confirmed the hire and reports indicate details have not yet been finalized.

    Shine, who joined the network at the beginning in 1996 as a producer for “Hannity & Colmes,” was co-president of Fox News when he was forced out last year in the wake of the network’s sexual harassment scandal.

    Shine is reportedly good friends with Sean Hannity, who in turn is friends with Trump. The trio was spotted golfing together at Mar a Lago in March, according to The New York Times.

    Hannity has been pushing Trump to hire Shine for months, according to news reports.

    A formal announcement is expected by the end of the week.

     

