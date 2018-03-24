Former Kings teammates offer to cover Stephon Clark's funeral expenses

Former Sacramento Kings players DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes have offered to cover the cost of the funeral of Stephon Clark, a black man who was shot and killed by police last Sunday, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Clark, 22, died while holding a cellphone in his grandmother's backyard. He was unarmed, and his death sparked protests in Sacramento.
Demonstrators blocked the doors for Thursday's NBA game between the Kings and Atlanta Hawks.
Clark's family set up a GoFundMe page on Monday to raise money for funeral expenses and burial costs with a $50,000 goal. It had raised nearly $67,000 by noon Saturday.
Cousins spent six seasons in Sacramento but now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Barnes announced his retirement earlier this season, the Bee reported.
Barnes posted a picture of Clark with his daughter to his Instagram page on Wednesday, offering his condolences and asking anyone who knew the family to contact him.
"Another pointless killing," Barnes posted. "This time in my hometown of Sacramento. Who's gonna be next..? Your brother, son, uncle, dad ...?"
Cousins has helped families in need before. In 2015 he played for the funeral of high school football player Jaulon “JJ” Clavo, who was shot before a playoff game.
