Former mayor of California city arrested for violating protective order

The former mayor of a California city was arrested Thursday for violating the terms of a protective order issued against him, KTXL reported.
Anthony Ray Silva, 43, who was the mayor of Stockton, faces charges of being in possession of a registered gun at his home. The protective order, issued by Amador County, mandated that he was ineligible to own a gun, KTXL reported.
“Mr. Silva was unaware of this legal restriction and was in possession of legally registered weapon,” Silva’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, said in a statement. “That is the basis of his arrest."
Arrest records show that Silva was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
Silva reached a plea deal last August after facing misdemeanor charges that he illegally recorded a game of strip poker played among teenage camp counselors at his Stockton kids camp in Amador County in 2015 and contributed to the delinquency of minors by providing alcohol to them, KTXL reported.
