Former Russian spy released from British hospital after poisoning

Sergei Skripal, the ex-Russian spy who was poisoned with a nerve agent in the United Kingdom in March, was released from a hospital on Friday, the BBC reported.
Skripal was found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury on March 4 along with his daughter, Yulia Skripal, after being exposed to Novichok, a nerve agent, CNN reported.
>> Daughter of ex-Russian spy released from hospital
Yulia Skripal, 33, was released from the hospital on April 9, the BBC reported.
A police officer was also exposed to Novichok and hospitalized, although officials with Salisbury District Hospital said he was released March 22.
Russian officials have denied playing any role in the attack.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}