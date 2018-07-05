Four on the Fourth: Houston quadruplets go home

HOUSTON - Four weeks after they were born, a set of Houston quadruplets went home on the Fourth of July, KHOU reported.
Linda and Thomas Agi took home their four newborns -- three girls and a boy -- after the infants spent a month in intensive care, the television station reported.
Each child -- Mercy Grace Dotuchowo, Adriel Wohuowo, Amaris Owopoha and Zephania Ohoyenta -- weighed less than four pounds when they were born June 1, and two weighed less than three pounds, KHOU reported.
Rachna Bhala said on the hospital's website that she could not have asked for a better experience for a high-risk pregnancy patient.
The babies left the hospital on Independence Day wrapped in red, white and blue swaddling clothes, KHOU reported.
