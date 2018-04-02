0 Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for profane Twitter rant

Actor and musician Frank Stallone took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for an expletive-filled rant mocking David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"To everyone and to David Hogg especially," Stallone began. "I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went through I'm deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank."

The apology came one day after Stallone, the younger brother of actor Sylvester Stallone, slammed Hogg in a profane tweet.

"This David Hogg [expletive] is getting a little big for his britches," Stallone wrote Saturday in the now-deleted tweet, according to Newsweek. "I'm sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little [expletive]. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He's the worst rep for today's youth headline grabbing punk."

Hogg recently made news after organizing an advertiser boycott against conservative TV host Laura Ingraham when she mocked him over his college rejections.

Stallone's tweet quickly sparked backlash as celebrities and other social media users defended Hogg while taking jabs at Stallone's career.

What Frank Stallone said is despicable and I call on the Lomita Community Blood Bank to boycott him and no longer buy his plasma — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 31, 2018

We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies. https://t.co/gj4Ptc8wWR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 31, 2018

Stallone made his Twitter account private after the backlash.

"Hi I just made my account private so I don't have to listen to a bunch of computer hero's [sic] telling me how tough they [are] and I'm not," Stallone explained in a tweet Saturday afternoon. "In this country you can choose your company."

His Twitter account was made public again Sunday.

