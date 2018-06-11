  • Game warden saves fawn's life with emergency C-section on highway

    OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma game warden saved a fawn’s life after responding to a report of a deer hit by a car on Highway 123.

    According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, Game Warden Ryan Walker arrived at the scene to find a doe and fawn dead on the road. He reportedly noticed movement around the doe’s stomach and realized the deer was pregnant and still had a fawn trapped inside.

    Walker performed a Caesarean section on the doe and got the fawn out within seconds. It was taken to a rehabilitator in Osage County. 

    Quick Action Saves Fawn A happy ending to a sad story. Late last night in Osage Co., a doe had given birth to a fawn...

    Posted by Oklahoma Game Wardens on Sunday, June 10, 2018

