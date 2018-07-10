George Clooney released from hospital after motorcycle crash in Italy

ROME - Actor George Clooney reportedly has been released from an Italian hospital after suffering injuries in a motorcycle crash.
The Associated Press, citing the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna, reported that a car struck the 57-year-old Tuesday as he was riding the motorcycle to a film set near Costa Corallina on the island of Sardinia. He was taken to Olbia's John Paul II hospital and later released.
La Nuova Sardegna reported that the injuries were not serious. No further information was available.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
