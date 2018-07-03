0 Georgia children raise almost $15,000 to help migrant families at the border

ATLANTA - Some families in Atlanta are taking part in a national movement by donating money raised at lemonade stands to organizations that help migrant kids at the border.

Between two lemonade stands, families said they have raised almost $15,000.

WSB-TV met with the parents and children, who said they want to be involved.

“It is illegal for them to cross the border without having passports and everything, but separating the kids from their parents, I don’t think that’s the right punishment for them,” said Ruby Schattenberg.

The Schattenberg-Banerjee family in northeast Atlanta took part by hosting a lemonade stand on Sunday.

Shonali Banerjee is proud to see her children taking action for others.

“They’re very aware, and they want to be involved, and they know that they can make a difference,” she said.

The Schattenberg-Banerjee gathered four other families and hosted a lemonade stand, bake sale and Facebook fundraiser.

Brenner and Ruby Schattenberg, who are children, were the backbone of the operation.

"I would like to see the families get back together. I know a lot of Mexicans are in the U.S., but there’s a whole lot of room for more," Brenner Schattenberg said.

The group, Stand for Kids, is calling on families to host lemonade stands all summer for the cause.

Another Atlanta family made national news recently when they reportedly raised $13,000 for the same cause. The funds raised here will go to the ACLU.

