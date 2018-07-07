Georgia deputy 'shakes it' in lip sync challenge

A Georgia deputy put his stamp on the law enforcement lip-sync challenge.
Anthony Heard is a deputy with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office. He posted a video on his Facebook page of himself dancing and singing (well, lip syncing) to Luke Bryan's "Shake It" -- and he did just that.
Just watch for yourself on his Facebook page.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
