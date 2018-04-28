Georgia doctor arrested after threatening to 'slit' employees' throats

A doctor in south Georgia is facing felony charges after allegedly making threats to employees at her medical practice, WTXL reported.
Marian Antoinette Patterson turned herself in to authorities in Lowndes County on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of terroristic threats and one count of false imprisonment, WTXL reported.
In February, Patterson allegedly yelled expletives at employees and threatened to “slit their throats,” according to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board.
According to the order, Patterson allegedly told another employee she was going to cut her from “her throat to her private parts.” She also allegedly threatened to cut another employee’s head off, “roll it down a hallway,” and “call the employee's children so that they could see it."
At one point, Patterson grabbed an employee by the arm and refused to allow the employee to leave.
The board suspended Patterson’s license on March 5, writing that her practice "poses a threat to the public health, safety, and welfare, and imperatively requires emergency action," WTXL reported.
Patterson has been licensed to practice since 1996, and board records show no disciplinary actions have been taken against her in the past, WTXL reported.
