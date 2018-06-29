  • Georgia man throws dog off interstate exit ramp, causing its death, police say

    By: Campbell Lutz, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - A man threw a small dog off an I-20 East exit ramp in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday, and the animal later died as a result of its injuries, police said. 

    Several witnesses observed the man, identified as 48-year-old Michael Copeland, pick up the dog and toss it on the highway near Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in a statement. 

    He was taken into custody on the scene on a charge of animal cruelty and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail, according to police.

