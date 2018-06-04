  • Georgia Tech investigation dismisses claim basketball coach Josh Pastner sexually assaulted woman

    By: Alan Judd, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    An investigation commissioned by Georgia Tech has found “no credible evidence” to support allegations that its head men’s basketball coach sexually assaulted a fan.

    A lawyer hired by Tech issued a lengthy report that the school says exonerated coach Josh Pastner. The coach had been accused by the girlfriend of a former friend of groping and inappropriately touching her numerous times between 2016 and 2017.

    Tech said that Athletic Director Todd Stansbury would be meeting with Pastner to discuss access to the basketball program by outsiders.

    Pastner had been coach at the University of Memphis from 2009 before going to Georgia Tech.

