Georgia woman pleads guilty to shooting teen in the head

A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to shooting a teenager in the head who threw rocks at her home, The Macon Telegraph reported.
Elisabeth Faye Cannon, 48, shot Vernon Marcus Jr., 16, after he and others were throwing rocks at her house on Jan. 16, 2017. Cannon could face up to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.
Cannon told investigators she was trying to scare Marcus and the other teens, who had been throwing rocks at her home for weeks, the paper reported.
Vernon Marcus Sr. told The Macon Telegraph his son is still recovering from the shooting and that he’ll “pray for (Cannon) because she needs it.”
Cannon will be sentenced next week.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}