0 Gift cards expire as Toys R Us store liquidation sales continue

If you haven’t redeemed your Toys R Us gift cards, get to your nearest store ASAP.

The April 21 expiration date also applies to the company’s Endless Earnings eGift Cards for customers who earned rewards from baby registry purchases.

Liquidations sales began at Toys R Us stores nationwide as early as March 23.

At that time, customers who participated in the company’s various rewards programs were no longer able to earn rewards or obtain rewards that had not already been issued.

Earlier this week, some customers complained that they were not able to redeem Toys R Us gift cards because of computer glitches. A company spokesperson said they were not aware of any widespread issues that prevented customers from cashing in their gift cards.

On March 29, the company shuttered its website, leaving customers only the option of shopping at the brick-and-mortar stores.

While the most popular toy items at stores have probably been sold, anyone who has not used up their gift cards is advised to do so. All stores are expected to be fully liquidated by June. All merchandise sold during the liquidation is final sale.

Customers who have questions about products, warranties or rewards can reach the Customer Service Department at 800-TOYSRUS or 800-869-7787 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. EDT.

