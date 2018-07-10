Girl electrocuted trying to rescue kittens, officials believe

NEW BOSTON, Texas - A family in Texas is mourning a little girl who was killed trying to rescue kittens from behind a clothes dryer.
Greenlee Buckley, 10, was trying to get the cats from behind the appliance Saturday night, KTAL reported.
Her mother, Shelby Roos, told KSLA, “She loved her babies. And she would do anything for them.”
Officials believe she was electrocuted but are investigating exactly what happened, KSLA reported.
The family has rented the home for about 15 months, KSLA reported.
Greenlee’s body has been sent to be autopsied.
Roos and her partner, Scott Hendrix, are planning on setting up a fund in the little girl’s name to help orphaned animals, KSLA reported.
