  'Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell dead at 20

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor and singer-songwriter Jackson Odell was found dead in California on Friday, E!News reported Sunday. He was 20.

    Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series “The Goldbergs” from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at his Tarzana residence in San Fernando Valley, a Los Angeles County Coroner’s spokesman confirmed to Variety. The cause of death has not been released, pending an autopsy, E!News reported

    Odell also starred in the 2011 movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” Variety reported. He also appeared on “The Fosters,” “Modern Family,” “Private Practice,” “Arrested Development,” and “iCarly.” He had acted in films since he was 12, Variety reported.

    As a songwriter, Odell wrote songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 romantic drama film “Forever My Girl,” Variety reported. One song was “Wings of an Angel,” which “American Idol” contestant Lauren Alaina sang for the film. 

     

