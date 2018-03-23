  • Great Pacific Garbage Patch 16 times larger than estimates: 87,000 tons of plastic and growing

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DELFT, The Netherlands - The giant mass of floating plastic trash in the Pacific Ocean, known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, now measures almost 620,000 square miles and is as much as 16 times larger than previous estimates, according to a new study.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The huge mass of soupy trash between California and Hawaii in what’s known as the Pacific gyre contains 87,000 tons of plastic, researchers reported in the study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, and scientists said with the massive global plastic pollution continuing, it’s still growing.

    Data between 1970 and 2015 shows the plastic levels in the garbage patch are increasing at a faster rate than in surrounding waters.

    Microplastics and larger chunks of plastic, along with tons of abandoned or lost fishing nets, litter the ocean in an area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The Ocean Cleanup Foundation

    The biggest chunk of garbage in the patch, 46 percent of it, is fishing nets, according to the research. Other types of commercial fishing gear, including eel traps, ropes and oyster spacers account for a majority of the rest of the trash. 

    Oceanographer and lead researcher with the Ocean Cleanup Foundation Laurent Lebreton told National Geographic scientists wanted to study the bigger pieces of trash in the patch.

    “I knew there would be a lot of fishing gear, but 46 percent was unexpectedly high,” Lebreton said. “Initially, we thought fishing gear would be more in the 20 percent range. That is the accepted number [for marine debris] globally - 20 percent from fishing sources and 80 percent from land.”

    A map shows the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) floating in the ocean and the concentration levels of trash in the gyre. The Ocean Cleanup Foundation

    The fishing nets that litter the world’s oceans entangle whales, turtles and seals, and the plastic in the seas kills or injures 100,000 marine animals every year, National Geographic reported.

    Researchers said there are still many unknowns about the garbage patch, including the level of plastic pollution in deeper waters and on the sea floor, and that more study is needed,

    The findings are part of a three-year mapping effort involving Ocean Cleanup, an international team of scientists, six universities and an aerial sensor company. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Great Pacific Garbage Patch 16 times larger than estimates: 87,000 tons…

  • Headline Goes Here

    NYC firefighter dies as blaze breaks out on set of Edward Norton film

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former mayor of California city arrested for violating protective order

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee man cleared of conviction after 31 years in prison awarded $1 million

  • Headline Goes Here

    Airline crew member caught with 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs