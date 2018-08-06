Grilling fanatic? Get $10K to eat barbecue as Reynolds' new 'chief grilling officer'

Hungry for a new career? Reynolds Kitchens has a mouthwatering new job opportunity.
We're hiring! Reynolds Kitchens is looking for a CGO - Chief Grill Officer. Think you've got the chops? Just send us a pic of you at the grill and 100 words on why you're the best person for the job to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com by August 13th. Good luck! 🔥🥓🍖🍗🔥 https://t.co/UWFBlwbqXK— Reynolds Wrap (@ReynoldsWrap) August 1, 2018
According to a post on its website, the company best known for its aluminum foil is hiring a chief grilling officer to help "identify the best grilling techniques and tips" to pass along to Reynolds' fans.
"As CGO, you won't need a comfy corner office. That's because for two weeks, you'll be too busy sampling and savoring grilled goods from some of the top barbeque cities in the country," the job ad reads.
"Along the way, you'll share tips, techniques and pictures of your travels on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social channels, so that grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy meals on their own."
The gig includes a $10,000 stipend and "pre-paid travel and lodging for you and a (very lucky) guest," the listing says.
Ready to dig in? You can apply for the position by sending a 100-word essay about "why you think you would be the ultimate CGO" to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com. You also must include an original photo of your favorite grilling recipe.
