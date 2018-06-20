0 Gunmen followed family 80 miles from shopping center to rob them, police say

DALTON, Ga. - A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her own driveway after driving 80 miles home from a shopping trip.

Police believe the robbers may have followed her from the shopping center in Atlanta to her home in Dalton.

Brittany McEntire told WSB that two men robbed her at gunpoint about three weeks ago. Her mother, husband and three children were also in the driveway.

McEntire said the two men ran up the driveway and took her two Louis Vuitton diaper bags and demanded all of her jewelry, including her late father’s ring that she cherishes.

She said the whole robbery took less than a minute, but she has not regained her peace of mind.

“I could’ve lost my whole family if they had started shooting,” McEntire told WSB.

The suspects allegedly followed McEntire from Buckhead for about two hours in an unidentified white car, police said.

McEntire said she is unsure why she was targeted because she did not take home many bags from the store.

“It was not a shopping spree,” McEntire said.

Police believe the men will try to follow and rob more people.

