Hackers steal information from Saks, Lord & Taylor cards

Hackers stole data from more than 5 million credit and debit cards used by Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Lord & Taylor customers, CNN reported.
Hudson's Bay Company, the owner of the retail stores, confirmed the data breach Sunday and said it has “identified the issue” and will take steps to contain it.
"Once the Company has more clarity around the facts, it will notify customers quickly and will offer those impacted free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring," Hudson's Bay said in a news release.
Hackers gained information from cards that were used for in-store purchases, and there was no evidence that online transactions were impacted, CNN reported.
The breach likely impacted more than 130 Saks and Lord & Taylor locations across the country, but the "majority of stolen credit cards were obtained from New York and New Jersey locations," Hudson’s Bay said in its release.
