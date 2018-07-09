0 Hailey Baldwin appears to wear engagement ring from fiance Justin Bieber

A day after reports emerged of her engagement to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin was seen with a big diamond on her left ring finger.

People reported that fans saw the couple on vacation in the Bahama Sunday and noticed a large, oval-cut diamond on her hand. TMZ also reported the news.

Is This Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring? Model Shows Off Diamond Sparkler During Outing with Justin Bieber https://t.co/WeX3p3Djxa — People (@people) July 8, 2018

On Sunday, People and other outlets reported that the 21-year-old model and her 24-year-old boyfriend got engaged in the Bahamas Saturday.

Baldwin and Bieber have not confirmed the engagement publicly, but Elle Magazine reported that Baldwin appeared to like an Instagram post about the news.

Upscale Hype magazine posted photos of the couple and tagged Baldwin and Bieber. A screenshot posted by Elle appears to show that Baldwin liked the post.

People reported that Stephen Baldwin, Hailey Baldwin’s father, reportedly tweeted and deleted a confirmation Sunday.

“Sweet smile on my face! Me&wife (Kennya),” the proud father and actor wrote. “Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done. Love you 2 so much!”

The tweet included a Bible scripture of Ephesians 5:23-27, which says, “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless.”

Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn — Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018

Biebers parents, Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, were also tagged in the tweet.

Stephen Baldwin soon replaced the enthusiastic tweet with something more cryptic, instead quoting the Bible verse John 1:14.

#blessed

🙌🏽

John 1:14

14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.#PTL #Jesus — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) July 8, 2018

Jeremy Bieber also made a vague post around the time engagement rumors emerged, but did so on Instagram.

“Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter,” he captioned a photo of his son on the beach at sunset.

