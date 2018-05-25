‘Hair' slated to be NBC's next live musical

Broadway theater lovers, we now know what musical NBC will be tackling next -- the iconic ‘60s show “Hair.”
The peacock network made the announcement this week that it will produce the show for spring 2019. It will be helmed by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, Entertainment Weekly reported.
“Its recent Broadway revival showed how timeless the show is and that it’s relevant to any era. ‘Hair’ is filled with heartfelt emotion, joy and thrilling music and it really will be the new dawning of the Age of Aquarius,” Zadan and Meron said in a joint statement.
Zadan and Meron have executive produced each of NBC’s musicals since its first, “The Sound of Music,” NBC said in a press release.
“Hair” originally hit Broadway in 1968 after an off Broadway run in 1967. It was revived in 2008 and 2009. There was a feature film released in 1979.
There is no word yet as to who will star and how they will adapt the show, which was cutting edge at its time, for a network TV audience, Entertainment Weekly reported.
The most recent musical television adaptation was April’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” which starred John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper.
