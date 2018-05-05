Handcuffed man jumps over railing at Utah courthouse

SPANISH FORK, Utah - A handcuffed man appearing in front of a Utah judge bolted from the courtroom and threw himself over a railing to the floor below, KSTU reported.
Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, was appearing before a judge “for an order to show cause for skipping out on his rehab,” a spokesman for Utah State Courts said.
Security camera images showed Rudd run out of the courtroom and throw himself over a railing at the Spanish Fork Courthouse, KSTU reported.
Another security camera showed a bailiff attempting to break Rudd’s fall. Rudd appeared to be bleeding from a head wound after he hit the floor, KSTU reported.
Rudd was arrested April 26 by police on charges of theft and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He also faces drug-related charges.
Rudd will return to court on May 21, Good4Utah reported.
