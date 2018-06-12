  • ‘Hangry' woman calls police over late pizza, officers say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LEEDS, Ont. - A woman in Ontario, Canada, called police because her pizza order was taking too long.

    According to The Star, the woman, 32, and her son, 10, called 911 from the eastern Ontario restaurant just after 10 p.m. on Monday, complaining that her pizza order had not been prepared on time.

    Police found the “hangry” woman and her son waiting for officers in the parking lot, Global News reports.

    The Oxford Dictionary has defined “hangry” as a person who is “bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.”

    Officers told The Star they educated the woman on what qualifies as an appropriate time to call 911. 

    “The 911 system is for those that are in imminent danger,” said Constable Sandra Barr. “It’s for emergency situations in need of police, fire or ambulance. It’s not for pizza calls.”

    The woman is not expected to face any charges for misuse of emergency services. 

