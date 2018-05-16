Harbor Freight Tools recalling 1 million malfunctioning chainsaws over injury hazard

BOSTON - More than a million chainsaws sold at Harbor Freight Tools across the country have been recalled due to a serious injury hazard.
The company said the power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating after its moved into the "off" position, posing the serious injury hazard to the operator.
The recall involves two models of 14-inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names.
The Portland and One Stop Gardens brand chainsaws have a green and black color scheme and “Portland” printed on the blades.
The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw has a red and black color scheme and “Chicago Electric” printed on the chainsaw handle.
All recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard.
The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chainsaw.
The model numbers include:
PORTLAND: Model Number 67255 or 61592
ONE STOP GARDENS: Model Number 67255 or 61592
CHICAGO ELECTRIC: Model Number 67255 or 61592
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the chainsaws and return the product to a local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement.
Replacement units will be available starting May 21.
For more information, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}