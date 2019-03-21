Henri the bulldog wins Cadbury bunny contest, beats llama from PA

Cadbury’s newest bunny is has really gone to the dogs. No really.
A bulldog named Henri has been selected to be one of the animals who is trying to replace the Cadbury bunny in the newest clucking bunny commercial, WSET reported.
The Cadbury Bunny tryout commercial is finally getting an update after 35 years.
More than 4,000 entries were submitted showing a variety of pets donning the iconic Easter bunny ears.
Henri’s commercial will debut next month, according to WSET.
Cadbury also gave Henri’s family $5,000 and donated $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to company officials.
Henri beat out a llama from Pennsylvania, a bearded dragon from Florida, a goat from Tennessee and a bunny from Texas, as well as a handful of dogs and cats from around the country, according to Hershey, the parent company of Cadbury in the U.S.
