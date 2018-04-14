  • Here's how to access Wawa's secret menu

    Did you know that the Wawa convenience store has a hidden menu? 

    To access the secret menu, you must click on the goose icon on the touch screen kiosk inside the store that's typically used for ordering food and drinks. It's located on the bottom left-hand corner.

    From there, a new screen will pop up containing a menu where you can select a birthday cake smoothie or a birthday cake milkshake.

    The secret menu debuted a day after “Wawa Day” to celebrated the convenience store’s 54 years of business. 

    The menu will only be available until May 6. 

     

