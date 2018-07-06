Hero pup wakes up family after home catches fire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Homeowners have dubbed their four-legged friends heroes after their Marlborough home caught fire overnight.
Firefighters were called to the house just before 2:30 a.m. after a 2-family home caught fire.
The family tells Boston 25 News that their dog Divi woke them up after the fire started and they say he's the reason they made it out safely.
Hero pup Divi (and her brother Jack)! Divi woke up their owners when their house caught fire overnight. Owner says he’s the reason they made it out without any injuries pic.twitter.com/uoRVfbHeIm— Jessica Reyes (@jessicamreyes) July 6, 2018
Units from Sudbury, Northborough, Southborough, Hudson and Berlin all responded for assistance.
The house is now a total loss.
Marlborough home that caught fire overnight a total loss. 4 people made it out ok. 2 units inside - 1 on first floor, 1 on second. Two dogs alerted family on 2nd floor to fire. Good pups pic.twitter.com/H6T0ootxUW— Jessica Reyes (@jessicamreyes) July 6, 2018
