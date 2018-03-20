'Hold your leaders accountable': Chance the Rapper tweets about Austin bombings

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the five bombings that have killed two and left five others injured in and around Austin.
His tweet came after a package destined for Austin detonated at a FedEx facility in Schertz early Tuesday. If a connection is confirmed, the package would be the fifth in a series of related bombings.
The Chicago rapper tweeted, “Someone is serial murdering Black and Latino men and women in Texas right now,” and told followers to “Hold your leaders accountable,” saying that “elected officials should be talking about this.”
Someone is serial murdering Black and Latino men and women in Texas right now. One of them was just a boy. Hold your leaders accountable. Even if you arent from Texas, your elected officials should be talking about this. #AustinBombings— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2018
The first two bombs were received as packages and killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason. Both victims were black. Mason’s mother was also injured.
The third explosion, also a package bomb, injured 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera, who is Latina.
Initially, investigators reported considering the possibility that the bomber was targeting ethnic minorities and said they could not rule out a hate crime. However, the two men injured in the fourth explosion, which was triggered by a trip wire, were white.
Although the motive behind the bombs remains unclear, the trip wire setup was seen as an “unsettling move toward apparently random attacks.”
>> See complete coverage of the Austin bombings from the Austin American-Statesman
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}