Home of Viola Davis, husband Julius Tennon broken into as they slept, report says

Three burglars broke into the home of Viola Davis, but were ultimately not successful, according to a report from TMZ.
According to TMZ, the 52-year-old actress and her husband, Julius Tennon, were sleeping in their bedroom on the second floor when glass from the bedroom’s private balcony door broke. Burglars used a ladder to get to the second floor, the site said.
The couple turned on lights in their room and the burglars left. By the time police arrived, they were gone.
The location of the incident is not clear, but WENN reported that Davis bought a home in Toluca Lake, California, in September 2016.
Surveillance video of the incident shows three men wearing gloves and hoodies, TMZ reported.
Neither Davis nor her representative have commented on the report.
