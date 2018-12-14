Horses pull stuck tractor-trailer up snowy driveway

This is horsepower in its rawest form.
A Facebook video of two Belgian draft horses pulling a tractor-trailer up an icy driveway in southeastern Minnesota went viral this week, the Star Tribune reported.
The truck driver took video of the 13-year-old horses -- Molly and Prince -- after his truck got stuck in the snow, the newspaper reported.
Lizzie Hershberger, who owns the horses, told KARE that the animals were not harmed when they pulled the truck. Her husband, Jacob Hershberger, admitted the horses had never attempted such a weighty task, but he said they handled it well, the television station reported.
“It’s quite amazing how a video can go viral from little Minnesota,” Lizzie Hershberger told the Star Tribune.
The couple, formerly Amish, bought the horses six months ago, Lizzie Hershberger told the newspaper. The horses are trained and Jacob Hershberger uses them weekly, KARE reported.
“(Jacob is) semi-retired from the trucking, so he bought himself these Belgians and he just loves them. He uses them multiple times a week,” Hershberger told the Star Tribune.
The Hershbergers were not surprised when a truck driver spun out as he attempted to return an empty trailer, which is usually used to haul livestock, KARE reported. A second truck was waiting at the bottom of the driveway, so Jacob Hershberger hitched up the horses.
“It’s a neat story,” Lizzie Hershberger told the Star Tribune. “We just like the idea that horses still get used and I think that people just aren’t really aware of that.”
