House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer admitted to hospital

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Maryland Democrat Steny Hoyer, the House Minority Whip, was admitted to a Washington hospital Tuesday for pneumonia, The Sun of Baltimore reported Wednesday.

    Hoyer, D-Md., was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, spokeswoman Katie Grant said in an emailed statement. 

    Hoyer, 79, is resting comfortably, Grant said, adding that the congressman is expected to make a quick, full recovery, CNN reported.

    "He looks forward to being back at work very soon," Grant said in the statement.

