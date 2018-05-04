House of man officials say killed two deputies burned to ground

The home of a Florida man officials said killed two Gilchrist County deputies in April burned to the ground early Friday, WCJB reported.
Deputies said John Hubert Highnote, 59, of Bell, shot and killed Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, and Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29. The two deputies were eating at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton at 3 p.m. on April 19 when they were shot, according to a sheriff’s office statement.. Deputies responding to the shooting found Highnote dead from a gunshot wound, the statement said.
Ramirez was a seven-year veteran and was married with two children, Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said.
The blaze Friday morning was finally brought under control, WCJB reported.
