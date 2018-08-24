  • Hurricane Lane: Category 3 storm biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades

    HONOLULU - Hurricane warnings were posted on the Hawaiian Islands as heavy rains from Hurricane Lane battered the eastern part of the Big Island Thursday. The storm is churning in the Pacific Ocean, tracking toward the island chain and making it the first hurricane to threaten the area in decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

    Update 8:27 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: The National Weather Service downgraded the storm to a Category 3 Thursday evening.

    The center of the hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph was expected to move close to or over portions of the main islands later Thursday or Friday, bringing dangerous surf and a storm surge of up to 4 feet, forecasters said.

    Update: 7:15 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: Flash flood warnings are posted on parts of the Big Island as the outer bands of the slow-moving Hurricane Lane lash the island with torrential rains and high winds.

    The storm could have “life-threatening impacts” on the islands, The New York Times reported, citing the National Weather Service.

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency warned that Hurricane Lane is posing a destructive threat to the islands.

    “Hawaii is going to be impacted by Hurricane Lane, the question is how bad,” FEMA head Brock Long said Thursday, the Times reported.

    “We’re extremely concerned about the potentials for inland flooding, landslides occurring, and damage to the transportation, communications infrastructure,” Long said.

    Update 1:55 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that despite Hawaii’s position in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, “very few hurricanes have made landfall in the Aloha State.”

    Historical records maintained by NOAA show “only a handful of hurricanes passing within a few hundred miles of the islands,” officials said.

    In a 1993 report issued after Hurricane Iniki battered the island of Kauai one year earlier, Elbert Friday Jr., then the assistant administration for the National Weather Service, said only four hurricanes have impacted Hawaii since 1950.

    Iniki was the last hurricane to make landfall on any of the islands, NOAA officials said Wednesday.

    “The Big Island has never been struck by a hurricane since modern weather records began,” officials noted.

    Hurricane Lane was measured as a Category 4 storm early Thursday with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph, according to NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The center of the storm is expected to track at or very near the main Hawaiian islands from Thursday through Friday, forecasters said.

    ﻿Update 9:25 a.m. EDT Aug. 23: President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Wednesday. It authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts on the islands and mobilize federal assets as needed.

    In an update issued around 2 a.m. local time Thursday, forecasters with the National Weather Service said Lane was expected to remain a hurricane as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

    The center of the storm was expected to move over or very near the main islands later Thursday through Friday, making it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

    Officials opened shelters on the Big Island and the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai on Wednesday. They urged those needing to use the Molokai shelter to get there soon because of concerns the main highway could become impassable.

    Updated 11:00 p.m EDT Aug. 22: The outer rain bands of Hurricane Lane are lashing Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The powerful storm is packing sustained winds of 145 mph and moving in a northwesterly direction at 8 mph.

    The storm is predicted to bring heavy rains to parts of the island chain as it moves through the region over the next several days.

    Lane weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon, but is still a major Category 4 storm.

    ﻿Updated 1:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 21: Officials with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an update Wednesday morning that Hurricane Lane was churning with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph at 5 a.m. local time, with higher gusts.

    "Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands,” CPHC forecaster Jeff Powell said in an update Wednesday morning.

    Original report: A powerful hurricane hurtling toward Hawaii strengthened to a Category 5 storm Tuesday evening, sparking fears and prompting residents to flock to stores for food and supplies.

    According to the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lane had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph by 8 p.m. HST Tuesday (2 a.m. EDT Wednesday). The center of the storm was about 320 miles south-southeast of South Point on Hawaii's Big Island.

    The storm is the first Category 5 hurricane to come within 350 miles of South Point since Hurricane John in 1994, the National Weather Service's office in Honolulu tweeted Tuesday night.

    Officials issued a hurricane warning Tuesday for the Big Island and watches for Oahu, Maui and other areas, "meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday," The Associated Press reported

    The news prompted closures of public schools and area businesses.

    Forecasters expected lane to turn northwest toward the state Wednesday.

    "On this forecast track, the center of Lane will move dangerously close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday," the hurricane center said. "Although some weakening is expected the next couple of days, Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands."

    Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation ahead of the storm and urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

    Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, warned residents to prepare for the worst.

    "Don't be complacent – make sure you have your disaster preparedness kit stocked up!" she wrote.

    – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

     

     

     

     

     

