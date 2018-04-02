Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A husband rammed a car his wife and another man were inside of, according to the Memphis Police and Fire.
His wife's boyfriend got out of the car and shot the victim.
Investigators on the scene said four shots were fired.
Memphis Fire transported the husband to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police are not sure if charges will be filed.
All three of the people involved are from Southaven, Mississippi.
